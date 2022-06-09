TS infra projects lauded

Former IBC chief asks other States to emulate projects in TS

Appreciating the innovative projects for infrastructure development in Telangana State taken up by the Roads and Buildings department, former Indian Buildings Congress (IBC) president Pradeep Mittal said he would ask other States to take up such projects for improving efficiency in administration.

Addressing participants of the IBC State chapter, Mr. Mittal was all praise for the police command control centre coming up in the city. Equipped with state-of-the-art data centre, the new police hub is going to be a fusion centre helpful in times of emergencies and natural calamities to reach out to problematic areas and dispatch resources.

The office-cum-residences being constructed for MLAs would help them stay in the constituencies and make them easily approachable to officials and people. The integrated district office complex was another innovation that would help people and public representatives to resolve their problems as all offices would be located under one roof.

He said that he would ask other States to emulate the projects taken up in Telangana, as these would help bring administration closer to people, ensure efficient management of resources and take up mitigation measures in times of emergencies.

R&B engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy made a presentation on the progress achieved during the last eight years. Building infrastructure under the department had increased from 30 lakh sq. ft to 120 lakh sq. ft in the last eight years.

He outlined major infrastructure projects like Secretariat, Martyrs’ Memorial, super-speciality hospitals, and Ambedkar statue project, which are under progress.