State Cabinet meet today

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet at Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office-cum-official residence of the Chief Minister, here on Sunday. The budget session of the Legislature is expected to be finalised at the meeting beside discussing several other issues.

According to official sources, the meeting is also likely to finalise other bills to be introduced during the legislative session including the one for the new revenue Act. The State government has been working on the new revenue Act for long as large-scale irregularities have come to light in land records during the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, the investment support scheme, for the last two years.

Besides, the Council of Ministers is expected discuss about a new policy addressing the problems being faced by some students and employees going overseas for education and employment purposes. The issue of reorganising the Irrigation department is also likely to come up for discussion at the meet scheduled to begin at 4 pm.