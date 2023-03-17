TS BJP president arrested, released during protest against TSPSC paper leak

March 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid high drama, slogan shouting and jostling between the police and BJP activists, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with several senior party leaders, including Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, were arrested at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in front of the Assembly on Friday noon.

They were arrested and whisked away to different police stations — Mr. Sanjay Kumar to Karkhana police station and Mr. Rajender to Nampally police station — after they threatened to march to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office at Nampally demanding a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the leakage of question papers of various recruitment tests.

Earlier, the BJP leaders after announcing to hold a protest in the party office, marched to the Gun Park to pay homage to the martyrs and strategically stayed put making it the protest site even as the police forces started arriving in heavy numbers. “Police go back, KCR down down, KTR should be dismissed from Cabinet...” slogans rent the air as the police tried to persuade the BJP leaders to disperse. The BJP president refused to budge.

The police then used force to take him and other leaders away when they tried to march towards TSPSC leading to scuffles and injuries to partymen and mediapersonnel. BJP workers staged a sit-in before the Assembly building and raised slogans against the police but they were either dispersed or taken away by the police.

Prior to that the party chief lambasted the BRS Government for the TSPSC questions papers leak as it put the future of scores of youngsters careers in a jeopardy. “This has happened because of the government’s negligence and apathy. The focus is more on trying to save MLC K. Kavitha from the Delhi liquor scam and not in ensuring job recruitments are done in a proper manner,” he charged.

He demanded dismissal of Minister for IT K.T.Rama Rao and prosecution of TSPSC chairman and other members for the lapses. “Why is KCR silent still?” he questioned. The BJP will continue to agitate till justice is done to the job aspirants and urged them not to lose heart.

The Karimnagar MP then visited the Gandhi Hospital to call on those injured in the Swapnalok commercial complex fire mishap and from there, to Care Hospital to meet injured party workers. He also gave a call for protest demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday.