Trying to overcome war trauma, students find peace in the company of pets

Many students are relying on furry companions to cope with anxiety

Having escaped war-hit Ukraine but continuing to battle anxiety, some students are trying to find peace in the company of furry friends. After reaching home safely, they have got pets for themselves to cope with the trauma.

Almost every family in Ukraine has a dog, cat or some or the other animal as a pet, the students say, adding that many Indian students who went to Ukraine for academics had adopted pets.

Even some, who were stuck in metro stations in Ukraine for one or more days while trying to reach the borders, found momentary comfort in the pets of others trying to flee to a safe zone.

Rasagnya Battu, who returned to Hyderabad from Kharkiv, got a Beagle pup on Tuesday to deal with anxiety. “If you ask what would make us feel normal, it’s our routine — going to college, returning to our place and studying,” she says.

But despite the disruption in routine, the young medico felt a dog might brighten up her mood. “I knew my parents will do everything to make feel good after I returned home. I became adamant about getting a dog. My parents were not in favour, but gave in to my requests. Now my mother too has been spending a lot of time with the pup,” says Ms Rasagnya.

A few other students have also decided to get pets.

Vemula Keerthi with a parrot chick. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vemula Keerthi, another student, says she was happy about the journey to India, but a feeling of emptiness took over after she landed here. “After reaching, I started feeling disturbed. I have lost appetite, have insomnia and also bad dreams about bombs going off. I feel guilty about leaving the people and the university behind,” says Ms Keerthi, who has got herself a parrot.