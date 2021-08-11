TRS win in Huzurabad certain: Harish

Minister charges Eatala with resigning from the post for selfish motives

Asserting that victory of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav from Huzurabad was certain, senior TRS leader and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the result of the impending byelection would fulfil people’s aspirations for welfare and development which was only possible through the ruling party.

At a public meeting in Veenavanka on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao launched a broadside at former minister Eatala Rajender who had switched loyalties to the BJP. He exhorted people to question Mr. Rajender how he proposed to develop the constituency while being in opposition when he, being a minister in the Cabinet, could not usher in development. “Mr. Rajender could not ensure construction of single house in the constituency while being a minister in the Cabinet.

The ruling party was extending a string of schemes like Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit and Dalit Bandhu. “What will Mr. Rajender offer to people? Mr. Rajender is speaking about self-respect while he himself is in a self-betrayal mode?” Mr. Harish Rao said. Mr. Rajender who laid had tall claims on following Leftist ideals joined a right-wing party. The contest in Huzurabad was primarily between the TRS and the BJP as the Congress was nowhere in picture there.

He criticised the BJP which was in power at the Centre for diluting the public sector through privatisation resulting in job loss. Coupled with this was the heavy burden being imposed on people in the form of steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. Diesel which used to cost ₹60 a litre had been increased to ₹104 a litre in recent past. This had in turn resulted in significant increase in the input costs for farmers who operated tractors for their farm operations.

“Tractor operation which used to cost ₹3,000 an acre per season had now gone up to ₹5,000 an acre. The BJP government is snatching the Rythu Bandhu benefit being given to farmers by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government in the form of diesel price hike,” he said. Mr. Rajender, he recalled, was against implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes. The former minister who was against the Rythu Bandhu, however, claimed benefits to the tune of ₹10.5 lakh through the same scheme.

Mr. Harish Rao was particularly critical of Mr. Rajender for intemperate language he had used against the Chief Minister. “Is it the manner you address a man who gave you political life and made you minister twice? Mr. Rajender has joined the BJP to protect his personal interests,” he alleged. He took a dig at Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, claiming that the constituency had not seen any development in more than two years since the latter became MP from there.

He asserted that the victory of Mr. Rajender would help him personally while the TRS’ win would be for the betterment of 2.29 lakh people of the constituency because Mr. Rajender had resigned from the post for his selfish interests, Mr. Harish Rao said Mr. Rajender, who was indulging in offering allurements like mixer/grinders to voters, was making baseless charges of money distribution against the TRS.