TRS set to sweep coop polls also

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman and Karimnagar DCCB chairman K. Ravinder Rao has been elected unopposed as the chairman of the primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) from Gambhiraopeta mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Mr. Ravinder Rao had filed his nominations from the Gambhiraopeta society. As no other person had filed the nominations, he was declared elected unopposed. The formal announcement of the election would be announced on Monday. Similarly, DCCB vice chairman V. Mohan Reddy filed his nominations from Almaspur society and DCMS chairman Surender Reddy filed his papers from Narsingapur society. Both Mohan Reddy and Surender Reddy have also been declared elected unopposed following the non-filing nominations by other contestants.

It may be recalled that the Karimnagar DCCB had made strides under the leadership of K. Ravinder Rao during the last one decade. He had also bought reforms in the cooperative sector and ensured that the cooperative banks run in profits in the State as TSCAB chairman. It is learnt that Mr. Ravinder Rao is again in the race for the coveted TSCAB chairman for the continuation of reforms in the cooperative sector and the TRS high command was also showing an inclination towards his candidature.

Incidentally, in all the 125 PACS in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, it was only the TRS candidates who filed their nominations for the chairman and director posts. However, the party leadership is holding parleys with the TRS leaders to ensure unanimous selection of the majority of PACS.

In the erstwhile undivided Karimnagar district, a total of 4,289 nominations were filed for a total of 125 PACS including chairpersons and directors. In the divided Karimnagar district, there are 30 PACS and 921 nominations have been filed. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, 24 PACS and 518 nominations, in Jagtial 51 PACS and 1,849 nominations and Peddapalli district 20 PACS and 1,010 nominations.