Telangana

TRS rebel who won as independent rejoins TRS

Was denied party ticket for municipal polls

A TRS rebel, who had contested as independent after being denied party ticket and won in the elections in the Peddapalli Municipality, has rejoined the party in the presence of Peddapalli legislator D. Manohar Reddy on Saturday.

Pothani Purushotham contested as independent and won from 32nd ward, he returned to the TRS after the legislator urged him to return.

Telangana


