TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy passes away

Telangana MLA of Dubbaka from Siddipet district S. Ramalinga Reddy passed away in the early hours of Thursday.
The 59-year-old legislator from the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) party fell sick after undergoing a knee surgery at a private hospital in Kompally in the city recently. From there, he was shifted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Gachchibowli where he died while undergoing treatment around 2.30 a.m.
Final rites would be performed at his village Chittapur of Dubbaka.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of Reddy. He recalled Reddy’s active role in pro-Telangana agitation. He conveyed heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family members of the MLA.
Condolences poured in from different parts of the State, including TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and members of the State Cabinet.
Ramalinga Reddy was chairman of Estimates Committee of the Assembly. He got elected from Dubbaka constituency in 2014 and won for the second consecutive term in 2018. He was a journalist and worked for a Telugu daily till 2004.
He entered into political arena in 2004 by contesting from Dommata constituency on TRS ticket and won the election. He won the byelection held in 2008. He contested from Dubbaka constituency in 2009 following re-organisation of constituencies but lost.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath