TRS likely to foray into national politics

KCR holds marathon meeting with Cabinet colleagues

KCR holds marathon meeting with Cabinet colleagues

The TRS was likely to foray into national politics with name change. This was indicated by Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a marathon meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and other senior leaders that lasted six hours on Friday night.

Sources said the TRS may follow the statutory requirement of convening the general body meeting of the party for changing its name and sending a resolution to the Election Commission of India to complete the process. At least three names -- Jai Bharat, Naya Bharat and Bharat Rashtra Samiti -- were discussed but the last name found favour with Mr. Rao.

It was also said that Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had now taken the initiative to convene a meeting of all parties opposed to BJP to discuss Presidential election at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 15 had in fact invited Mr. Rao also for the meeting. But, he declined the offer if the Congress was to attend. Instead, he suggested that a separate meeting of regional parties be held prior to the convergence of national parties. Ms. Banerjee conveyed to Mr. Rao that it might not be possible due to paucity of time, sources added.

In tune with his proposal to launch a national party, Mr. Rao reportedly discussed the need for in-charges for the party in all States and an online membership drive. The party might also want the Election Commission to retain the symbol of car for the new outfit even after name change.

Mr. Rao told the meeting that the executive of TRS would meet on June 19 to take a final view. He deplored the excesses of BJP which has resulted in regression of the country. Since the Congress had also failed to play the role of a construction Opposition, the people wanted an alternate political force. This could be achieved only by a new party.

The Presidential election could be turned into a platform for the emergence of an alternate political force.. This was the right time to teach the BJP a fitting lesson by mobilising the support of all parties to ensure the defeat of NDA candidate in the election. All this required, the TRS played a more pro-active role at the national level. The BJP leaders were unable to stomach the popularity of Telangana government, sources added.

To a proposal by Ministers that the TRS be elevated as a national party, Mr. Rao wanted the party in a new name with a national character. He wanted it to take shape before the national executive meeting of BJP here next month.