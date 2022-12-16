TRS leaders grabbing prohibited lands under Dharani with Govt’s support: Congress

December 16, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has alleged that large chunks of lands in Telangana pushed into the ‘Prohibited Lands’ list using the Dharani portal were being purchased by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders and the entire government machinery at the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ignoring these change in the illegal transfer of lands.

National Kisan Cell vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud in separate press conferences said the Chief Minister promised to solve the land issues in 2017 but instead he created more complications launching the Dharani portal that has taken away thousands of acres of lands from the original owners. The Congress delegation met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and explained to him the woes of farmers but despite promising to look into the issue nothing has been done so far. “This government is just not moving on farmers’ issues and the havoc caused by the Dharani portal,” he said.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said the Congress brought land reforms in the country and gave the poor and socially backward classes a right over the lands to give them dignity in society. But CM KCR has destroyed the entire Revenue structure and the Revenue department leaving the farmers in a lurch. Instead of setting things right on Dharani issues, the government after much pressure from Congress is only rectifying the mistakes in the names and not the entire problems. About 25 lakh families are affected due to the disastrous Dharani, he said.

Mr. Goud said the Chief Secretary should remember that he was the Chief Secretary of the State and not the Chief Minister’s employee. “We have given a memorandum with all the details of Dharani’s issues and explained to him for over an hour. But no action has been taken so far,” he alleged. He also alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was busy with his BRS and left the people in a lurch with the entire administration falling apart.