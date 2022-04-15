TRS facing farmers’ ire due to power cut: BJP

TRS is on the brink and it is amply evident in the manner in which farmers are protesting at the procurement centres and on the unannounced power cut across Telangana, said top BJP leaders on Friday.

“Farmers are protesting blocking the highways and at the power utilities offices against the government for its tardy facilities in procurement and unscheduled power outages,” said National OBC president K. Laxman, ex-MLA NVVS Prabhakar and others at a press conferance.

Criticising the ‘open letter’ written by the TRS leaders on the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, they said the walkathon is meant to stand by the common people at a time when they are under “severe economic stress” due to high taxes, power tariff, RTC fares and others.

“People will be reminded about the forgotten promises of the TRS government during the programme. What is the compensation for the farmers forced to sell at less than the minimum support price? Health, education and agriculture have been totally ignored by KCR government in the last eight years,” they said.

Mr. Laxman said only a ‘double engine’ BJP governments at the Centre and state is the answer to the woes of the TS people as the Modi Government at the Centre has been providing “corrupt-free governance with development and welfare schemes touching every section of the society”.

In a separate press conference, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao has charged the TRS government with “lying about providing free power round the clock to farmers as many villages are under undeclared power cut”. “Farmers are put to severe duress because of these unauthorised power cut as unwritten official orders have been issued,” he charged.

Mr. Rao claimed that 24-hour power supply has never been given to farmers since 2014 and by having retired officials at the helm, the true picture is being hidden from people. He urged the government to provide round the clock power for the next 15 days since the paddy crop is in the harvesting stage.