TRS conspiring to loot SCCL to the tune of ₹50,000 crore: TPCC chief

Komatireddy Venkata Reddy refutes reports of quitting Congress

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy has alleged that the State Government was conspiring to ‘loot’ the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to the tune of ₹50,000 crore, by privatising the Naini coal mine located in Odisha and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into the issue.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi along with party MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Tuesday, he also alleged that Mr. Modi was silent on the issue even after several complaints sent to him. He claimed that the Telangana Government was planning to allot mining rights of Naini mine to close relatives of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after ensuring its allotment to industrialist Adani.

He said that Congress had lodged several written complaints with Mr. Modi, Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi and the Central Vigilance Commission but there was no response from the leaders and the authorities concerned. He also said that the authorities concerned should follow joint venture and consortium rules while allotting the coal mines to private companies to increase competition among various bidders, thereby ensuring income to the government.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that KCR was continuing with CMD of SCCL N. Sridhar even after he completed seven years of service in the post, in violation of the DOPT rules, so that “he can bring the mines into his relative’s folder”.

“The Central Government neither asked the State Government to cancel the tenders even after possessing 49% stake in the company nor asked for removal of Sridhar from the CMD post. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi ignored their plea to seek a report in the matter,” he alleged.

Referring to repeated statements of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay that KCR and his family would go to jail for committing corruption, he asked the Central Government and BJP leaders as to why they were not taking any action despite the evidence available.

Meanwhile, Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy refuted reports of quitting the Congress and said he would remain in the party till his last breath. He said that a false campaign was being carried out against him on social media.

Referring to the difference between him and other party leaders, he termed them as very common in a political party. He made it clear that there were no problems in the Congress and added that they would go ahead, as per the directions of the party high command. He said they would collectively fight to dethrone the TRS and bring Congress back to power in Telangana.