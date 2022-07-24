TRS cadre, leaders hold KTR birthday fete across State

TRS leaders in Sangareddy celebrating the birthday of party working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ranks and leaders organised birthday celebrations of party working president and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao across the State, in spite of the call given by the latter to participate in flood relief and other service activities.

Mr. Rama Rao had asked the cadre not to organise any celebrations to mark his birthday this year in the wake of problems due to rains and floods, even as he advised them to ‘gift a smile’ to the extent possible by participating in relief work and other service-oriented work. However, the TRS cadre and leaders organised celebrations, and also participated in relief work and gift a smile initiative.

At the TRS office here, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav and G. Jagadish Reddy cut a cake to mark KTR’s birthday and presented a remote-operated wheelchair, sponsored by Munugode party in-charge K. Prabhakar Reddy, to M. Achyut Reddy.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district president of TRS and MLC Shambhipur Raju announced he was adopting the Government High School in Shapurnagar area. Under the gift a smile initiative, he has already distributed notebooks to 25,000 students to mark KTR’s birthday.

Planting saplings, donating blood, distributing essentials to poor were also taken up in Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon districts. In Khila Warangal, Warangal East MLA N. Narender organised a laser show on KTR, cut a cake and released a song titled ‘Senani’ (soldier).

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy planted saplings in his farm at Urumadla village of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district to mark the occasion. At Damaracheruvu in Ramayampet mandal in Medak district, MLC S. Subhash Reddy cut a cake and planted saplings.

Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy offered special prayers at Nampally temple and cut a cake. At another event, Minister K. Eshwar present 71 battery-operated wheelchairs funded by the government to 71 persons suffering from spinal cord injuries and nerve weakness.

The party leaders also wished KTR a speedy recovery from his ankle injury, ligament tear in his ankle after an accidental fall at his residence on Saturday.