Tributes paid to Jayashankar

Tributes were paid to K. Jayashankar, a staunch Telangana ideologue, on his 11 th death anniversary across the State on Tuesday.

Paying homage to Jayashankar, fondly remembered as “Sir” by Telangana protagonists, several ministers said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was carrying on administration of the State based on the path of ideology and spirit that was followed by Sir.

“Some people had participated in the Telangana movement part-time and it was full-time for some others. But, for Jayashankar it was lifetime as he fought for statehood to Telangana till his last breath and spread Telangana spirit as long as he was alive”, Minister for Legislative Affairs and Roads and Buildings V. Prashath Reddy said after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Jayashankar in the Ministers’ Quarters.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao paid tributes to Jayashankar at Peddapalli said it was Sir who had brought all voices raised for Telangana together and he kept the movement spirit alive for over four decades – from his days of student leader to university professor – by explaining the injustice done to Telangana and highlighting the need for statehood to undo such injustices.

It was Jayashankar who stressed the need for setting up a committee for looking into the demand for statehood to Telangana and it was he who always fought for water, funds and jobs for Telangana in the combined State.

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar paid tributes to the Telangana ideologue in his office chambers in the Legislative Assembly complex. He said Jayashankar had transformed several commoners into hardcore Telangana protagonists with his inspiring speeches on the injustices heaped on Telangana people for ages. Stating that it was a misfortune of Telangana people not to have Jayashankar in Telangana State, he said the Chief Minister was developing the State into a role model for the country in tune with the Jayashankar ideology.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy paid tributes to the Telangana ideologue at Suryapet and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Dayakar Rao at Warangal. They said it was Jayashankar who actively participated in the ‘non-mulkee’ and ‘sambar-idli go back’ movement in 1952, opposed the proposal of Visalandhra in 1954, opposed the proposal for merger of Telugu-speaking States before the Fazal Ali Commission in 1954, argued against Visalandhra proposal before the First States Reorganisation Committee and participated in the 1969 movement as a student.