Tribal woman given two successive COVID vaccine doses

ASHA worker was reportedly in a telephonic conversation during the inoculation

In a bizarre incident, a 72-year-old tribal woman was administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in quick succession within a gap of less than 15 minutes by an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) worker in Pokalagudem village of Chandrugonda mandal on Friday.

The incident came to light belatedly after the elderly woman, identified as Sakri, experienced severe muscle ache and pain at both injection sites on Saturday. Sources said that Sakri was given the second dose of the vaccine minutes after administering the first dose by an ASHA worker, who reportedly had a telephonic conversation during the inoculation drive.

The condition of the elderly woman is stated to be stable and her health condition is being constantly monitored by the field-level health functionaries in Pokalagudem.

The district health authorities reportedly served a show-cause notice on the female health worker concerned over the “serious lapse.”