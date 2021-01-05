Telangana

Tribal woman attempts suicide in Wyra town

A tribal woman created a furore by attempting to set herself ablaze in Wyra town on Tuesday.

The woman,identified as B Sarojini of Khammam town, tried to pour petrol on her body in an alleged attempt to end her life in full public view at a residential area near the sub-registrar’s office in Wyra on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

Some local residents timely intervened and prevented her from resorting to the extreme step. Sources said that she allegedly attempted suicide over a financial issue. She reportedly lent ₹ 4 lakh to one Balaji, a resident of Khammam town, belonging to her same community, from her hard-earned savings when the latter approached her for financial help for the surgery of his ailing father two years ago.

A visibly aggrieved Sarojini alleged that Balaji had failed to return her money back so far despite her repeated requests to him. “When I approached him a couple of weeks ago, he promised to return the money after selling his house,” she said, alleging that he entered into an agreement with a person to sell his house but failed to honour his promise till date.

She sought the help of the higher authorities to ensure that she gets back her hard-earned money from him.

(Roshini - Suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000}

