Tribal woman attempts suicide in Wyra town

A tribal woman created a furore by attempting to set herself ablaze in Wyra town on Tuesday.
The woman,identified as B Sarojini of Khammam town, tried to pour petrol on her body in an alleged attempt to end her life in full public view at a residential area near the sub-registrar’s office in Wyra on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.
Some local residents timely intervened and prevented her from resorting to the extreme step. Sources said that she allegedly attempted suicide over a financial issue. She reportedly lent ₹ 4 lakh to one Balaji, a resident of Khammam town, belonging to her same community, from her hard-earned savings when the latter approached her for financial help for the surgery of his ailing father two years ago.
A visibly aggrieved Sarojini alleged that Balaji had failed to return her money back so far despite her repeated requests to him. “When I approached him a couple of weeks ago, he promised to return the money after selling his house,” she said, alleging that he entered into an agreement with a person to sell his house but failed to honour his promise till date.
She sought the help of the higher authorities to ensure that she gets back her hard-earned money from him.
(Roshini - Suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000}
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath