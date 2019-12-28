Tribal students protest media coverage

Students of Tribal Welfare Degree College for Women, Asifabad in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday staged a protest in front of the college denouncing the media coverage of an issue regarding pregnancy of a student. The protesters contended that media was reporting false facts and blowing the issue out of proportion.
The issue relates to pregnancy of a first year degree student which was detected a couple of days back. Authorities have ordered inquiry into the issue by a senior officer in Education Department.
