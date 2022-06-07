Trial run for Gouravelli reservoir on June 12

It would change Husnabad constituency: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that trail run by pumping water into Gouravelli reservoir would commence on June 12 by MLA V. Satish Kumar.

Addressing a gathering after holding a review meeting on the progress of works of Gouravelli reservoir on Tuesday at Pandilla village in Husnabad constituency of Siddipet district, Mr. Harsih Rao said that the face of entire constituency would be changed for better once the reservoir was filled with Godavari water.

“A 50-bed mother and child welfare hospital with about ₹50 crore would be constructed at Husnabad. All the medical facilities would be made available at the hospital. Rs. 20 lakh would be sanctioned for every ANM Sub-centre,” said Mr. Harish Rao and promised to lay roads in all tandas.

Coming down heavily on both BJP and Congress, Mr. Harish Rao said: “Instead of buying paddy from farmers, the BJP Government at the Centre has been conducting raids against millers. Farmers from Karntaka, being ruled by BJP, are coming here to sell the paddy as we are paying ₹500 more than what the Karnataka Government has been offering. Same was the situation at Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power.”

The Minister has also ridiculed the Pada Yatra by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangan Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy for their criticism.

The Minister has also inaugurated the free meals service at Sri Swayambhu Rajseswari Trust Vasavi Nityannadana Satram in Pandilla village with Mr. Satish Kumar.