Tri-cities Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet empty under Janata Curfew

The otherwise bustling city appeared like a ghost town with people voluntarily staying off the roads on Sunday following the Janata Curfew call given by the State and central governments.

Life virtually came to a standstill as no one ventured out following the appeal, and to keep the dreaded coronavirus at bay. Unusually, even petty vendors closed their activities for the day. Except for an occasional bike rider, roads were all empty with only the police manning junctions all across the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet. There was near total silence, which was unheard of, and unseen in the recent past.

Deserted bus and train stations

Moreover, bus stands and railways stations were totally deserted and not a bus or train was seen moving. Vendors at these stations also closed their business of selling water bottles and newspapers.

Though the State government had assured small vendors that they could carry on with their vocations, they too observed the Janata Curfew.

Policemen who were on duty though, equipped with water bottles and struggling for some more as the temperature kept soaring by afternoon.

Bandh calls given by organizations including political parties in the past never witnessed such a public participation and consensus.