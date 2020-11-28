Traffic restrictions for KCR’s public meeting

Traffic police have issued an advisory to commuting public in view of Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting in connection with GHMC elections at LB Stadium on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed around LB Stadium from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General traffic coming from Police Control Room will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and it will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Chapel Road and Nampally. Traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Statue - and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.

Similarly, motorists coming from Basheerbagh Junction towards GPO, Abids, will be diverted at Basheerbagh junction towards Old MLA Quarters and King Koti Road.

Traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y Junction.

Accordingly, commuters coming from Liberty towards Basheerbagh Junction will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayatnagar. While, traffic coming from Police Control Room towards Basheerbagh Junction and Old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty Junction, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

People who are coming to attend the meeting will be allowed up to gates of LB Stadium for alighting.

"They are advised not to get down away from the designated alighting point," he said.

All the commuters coming from Secunderabad shall alight at G-Gate of LB Stadium and send the vehicles for parking at Public Garden, Ravindra Bharathi, Dr. Cars Parking beside Imax Theatre. While vehicles coming from L.B. Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Old City shall alight at AR Petrol Pump and send the vehicles for parking in Public Garden and Peoples Plaza.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Musheerbad, Amberpet, Himayathnagar shall alight at F, F-1 Gate of LB Stadium and send the vehicles for parking at Nizam College Ground-2 and 3.

While, motorists coming from Mehdipatnam shall alight at G-Gate of LB Stadium in front of Aayakar Bhavan and send the vehicles for parking at Nizam College Ground-2 & 3.