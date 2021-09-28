Telangana

Traffic partially restored after Appacheruvu lake overflows

A view of the Appacheruvu lake from its western embankment formed by the hills.   | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

For the second year in a row, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru traffic flow was disrupted for a few hours due to overflowing of Appacheruvu in the Southern part of the city.

Traffic was partially restored at 10 a.m. after police turned the one-way road into two-way clearing the blocked vehicular traffic. The water blocked one side of the Hyderabad-Airport Road (towards Airport) while the otherside of the road, towards Hyderabad, was functional.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police asked motorists to use the Outer Ring Road to reach the airport.

The Appacheruvu lake bank that broke on Monday night is a small waterbody between the Jalpally lake and the Premavathi lake.

A new overbridge is being constructed in the Gaganpahad area and has remained incomplete over the past two years leading to vehicular congestion on one of the busiest stretches of highway that links Hyderabad to the Airport at Shamshabad.


