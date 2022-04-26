Traffic curbs in view of TRS plenary today

Cyberabad traffic police have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on Wednesday on five routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic in view of the TRS plenary to be held at Hitex.

Movement on routes JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Miyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity to JNTU and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli, will be regulated.

Anticipating heavy flow of traffic, police have also made arrangements and suggested commuters to take alternative routes.

Routes that would witness heavy traffic are Neeru’s junction – Cyber towers junction – Metal Charminar junction – Google junction - Kothaguda junction road; Metal Charminar junction – Khanamet junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC road; JNTU – Cyber Towers – Bio-Diversity junction; Gachibowli junction – Botanical Garden junction – Kothaguda junction – Kondapur junction.

Alternative routes suggested by the police are:

Diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- Ikea – Bio–Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers junction.

Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers junction.

BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road.