Traffic curbs for KCR’s Iftar party at LB Stadium

Hyderabad police issued traffic diversions in connection with ‘Iftar daawat’ being hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at L.B. Stadium on Friday evening.

Police said that traffic congestion is expected around L.B. Stadium from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Motorists are requested to avoid the stretch from AR Petrol Pump to BJR Statue to Basheerbagh vice versa. During the programme, either the traffic will be stopped or diverted at following locations:

Vehicles coming from Chapel Road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue would not be allowed and would be diverted at A.R Petrol pump towards P.C.R. Traffic coming from SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh flyover would not be allowed and would be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry. Meanwhile traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue would not be allowed and would be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.

Vehicles coming on Basheerbagh flyover would not be allowed to take right turn at BJR Statue and would proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road. While traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh would be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction. Similarly, traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulkunta to Basheerbagh via: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan would be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Tajmahal and Eden Garden. Meanwhile, traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR would not be allowed and would be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty. Police requested the general public to take note of the above diversions and take alternative routes to reach their destinations. “The traffic diversions/closures of roads will be removed/opened after the conclusion of the programme,” they said.