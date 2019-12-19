Tractors to all villages by month-end

In a move to focus on sanitation in villages, the district administration has decided to ensure that all villages get tractors and trolleys.

Out of the total 647 panchayats in the district, about 100 panchayats were able to purchase tractors. Some panchayats were able to pay the amount from already accumulated funds.

As the State Government has been releasing funds every month for the panchayats, the authorities have been proposing that the panchayats pay 30 per cent funds from their source and the remaining should be in the form of bank loans. About 100 panchayats were able to purchase tractors and the remaining panchayats are yet to procure them.

The panchayats have to appoint a multi-purpose worker who can drive the tractor, remove the bushes, water Haritha Haram saplings and do other things that are linked to panchayat. For this, the panchayat has to pay him ₹8,500 per month.

The second phase of Palle Pragati programme was scheduled to commence on January 2, 2020, and officials are trying to ensure that tractors reach villages before the commencement of the programme.

At a meeting held with officials recently, Collector M Hanumantha Rao directed them to take steps in this direction. “First, purchase the tractors. Depending on the funds availability we can purchase trolleys and dozers. The Chief Minister is keen on keeping the villages clean and neat. Use the opportunity to give a facelift to villages,” said Mr. Haunumantha Rao.

However, the panchayat sarpanches had their doubts over the funds availability. “It’s not possible to pay funds to purchase the tractor and maintain it. It can be done only if the government releases additional funds,” said a sarpanch on condition of anonymity.