TPCC urges ECI to allow live telecast of Sri Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam today  

In a letter to CEC Rajiiv Kumar, TPCC Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee G. Niranjan stressed the need to honour sacred traditions and accommodate devout sentiments of millions of followers

April 16, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee G. Niranjan has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to permit the live telecast of the Sri Seetha Rama Kalayanam ceremony at the Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam (temple) in Bhadrachalam on April 17, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, with certain stipulated restrictions.

In a letter addressed to CEC Rajiiv Kumar on Tuesday, Mr. Niranjan stressed the need to honour sacred traditions and accommodate the devout sentiments of millions of followers. He noted that the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Shrine in Bhadrachalam, renowned as one of India’s venerable and ancient temples, has been a site of devout worship for centuries, dating back to its inception by Bhakta Ramdas during the 17th century.

An integral part of the temple’s annual observance is the celebration of Seetha Rama Kalyanam on the auspicious Sri Rama Navami day, drawing scores of devotees from far and wide to partake in the festivities, he said.

The proposed telecast, if sanctioned, can be confined to a single agency, tasked with focusing solely on the rituals and proceedings within the Kalyana Mandapam, thus ensuring the sanctity of the occasion remains paramount, according to Mr. Niranjan.

Mr. Niranjan observed that the live coverage will steer clear of showcasing public gatherings, political figures and VIPs, adhering diligently to the prescribed guidelines to uphold the spiritual essence of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / festivals / religious festival or holiday / Election Commission of India

