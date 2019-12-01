Tough talk to light hearted banter

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who talked tough throughout the 55-day strike by RTC employees indulged in light-hearted banter at the meeting with the corporation’s staff, inviting peels of laughter in the large hall at his Camp Office.

In a reference to people who play spoilsport in every endeavour, Mr. Rao recalled the anecdotes from the epic Ramayan and the war waged by Lord Ram on demons. When the arrows of Ram half-killed the demons, some of them enquired from them about their fate. At this, Ram cursed them to take birth here and there in “kaliyug”. It is that kind of people who are a bane to society and they did not even spare anyone in the RTC.

Mr. Rao enquired about the well being of drivers and conductors while eating lunch. As he was forthcoming, women employees narrated their problems. There was a touch of emotion to the two hour discussions that followed lunch. In his own style, Mr. Rao dished out anecdotes from social life which left the crowd jubilant.

He asked them to dispel fears of privatisation of RTC as the government had not done anything of the sort in power generation. Telangana was the only State in the country that was committed to protect public sector undertakings, he asserted