- Demand for Medak Lok Sabha seat gets hot with former MLA and PCC working president Jagga Reddy’s wife Nirmal Jagga Reddy seeking the ticket arguing that the family ensured the Congress flag flew high in the 10-year suppressive rule of the BRS.
- BJP has yet again decided to rake up the sentiments on Hyderabad’s merger into the Indian Union to celebrate September 17 as the Liberation Day from the Nizam’s rule. The Centre has officially announced its decision. But will it help the party to gain in the Parliament elections?
- Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to play down the Medigadda barrage accident but not accepting that the utility of the ₹1 lakh crore project itself is in question due to the faulty construction.
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s review meeting with the Forest and Environment officials.
- Former MLA and well-known doctor N. Sudhakar Rao passed away.
