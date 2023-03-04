March 04, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Inauguration of the second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion under the G20 India presidency to happen today. Chief coordinator of G20 India Harsh Vardhan Shringla will deliver keynote address. Airports Authority of India to set up a research centre of international standards in civil aviation at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. This will start functioning from July. Vigilance squads of the civil supplies department to launch an inspection of rice mills across the State today, with the aim to curb delays in delivery of custom milled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).