December 02, 2022 09:24 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Amara Raja Batteries, owned by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, and the Telangana government to sign a memorandum of understanding to set up a lithium-ion Giga unit in Hyderabad. At the end of counseling for admissions to engineering colleges in the State, a total of 80,000 out of 1.10 lakh seats were filled. About 10,000 more students have joined the engineering courses this year according to a report of the State Council for Higher Education. Twenty-sixth death anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Channa Reddy in Hyderabad.

