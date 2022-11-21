Top Telangana news developments today

November 21, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. A lawyer from Karimnagar and two others are likely to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Hyderabad City police Commissioner C.V. Anand in connection with MLAs poaching case.

2. Three persons including Driver and cleaner of an TSRTC Volvo bus bound for Bengaluru were killed on the spot and 10 other injured after it hit a sugarcane loaded tractor from behind on NH-44 in Wanaparthy district. Injured were rushed to Wanaparthy area hospital.

3. At least a dozen districts in Telangana have recorded below 10 degrees celsius temperature in the last 24 hours. Sirpur T in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 7.3 degress Celsius.

4. Environmental clearance to two mine expansion plans of Singareni Collieries to help it push coal production towards the target of 70 million tonnes for 2022-23.

5. The government of Chhattisgarh has evinced interest in hiring services of teachers from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad to teach different technical courses. It was agreed in principle that the teachers of JNTU will be sent for teaching BBA (data analysis) in Chhattisgarh subject to approval by AICTE.

6. The series of tiger sightings in different parts of Adilabad district recently has affected cotton pickings in the district because the land owners are unable to find farm labourers out of fear. One of the labourers was devoured by a tiger recently.