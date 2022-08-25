Top Telangana news developments today

The Hindu Bureau August 25, 2022 09:24 IST

Key news developments to watch out today from Telangana on August 25, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the integrated Collectorate of Ranga Reddy district today. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the integrated Collectorate of Ranga Reddy district today. The construction of integrated complexes to bring the administration to one place has picked up the pace. Last week, the CM opened Medchal Malkajgiri and Bhuvanagiri Yadadra complexes.

Police have stepped up security in Old City as sporadic protests still continue against the remarks made by now-suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed and Islam. City police have issued a traffic advisory diverting traffic on arterial roads in Old City to prevent untoward incidents.

Telangana High Court will continue its hearing in a petition filed by the BJP leaders seeking the continuation of the Praja Sangram yatra by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, which has halted two days ago in Jangaon by police amid protests.

Story on resumption of web counselling for admissions to fill over 60,000 seats in engineering colleges after a day’s delay. The delay was caused by the universities had not submitted the list of engineering colleges affiliated with them for the academic year.



