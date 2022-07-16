Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 16, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy doing an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts on July 15. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Godavari continues to flow at an alarming level near Bhadrachalam. It is at a height of 71 ft while the flow of the river on the upper reaches was much less. This is because several tributaries joining the river enroute and adding to the flood.

2. Parliamentary party of TRS to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the party’s strategy in the Parliament session from Monday. Mr. Rao flagged quite a few issues on Friday like the refusal of the Centre to buy rice from the State which the party highlighted in both Houses.

3. The inflation rate in Telangana touched double digits in June to go up 10.05% from 9.45% in May. This was disclosed by the National Sample Survey Organisation based on Consumer Price Index.

4. The Krishna river management board has expressed helplessness that it will not be able to address complaints of A.P. and Telangana against each other about illegal construction of irrigation projects unless both States hand over all the projects in the river basin to the board as mandated by a Central gazette notification. At the same time, A.P. has also asked the board to ensure Telangana stopped hydel generation at Srisailam.

5. The State Government has alerted the health staff in the State about monkeypox by issuing guidelines which will help in the detection of cases.

