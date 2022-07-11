Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 11, 2022

1. Heavy rain continued to lash Telangana for the fourth consecutive day. On July 10, the average rainfall in the State was six cms while in 10 districts, where a red alert was sounded, it ranged from 11.5 to 20.4 cms. All the irrigation projects are receiving heavy inflows.

2. The State Council for Higher Education will hold a meeting today to decide whether to go ahead with its entrance exams for admissions to engineering, agriculture and other professional courses on July 14. Heavy rains have made it impossible for candidates to reach exam centres in several places. Also, poor power and Internet connectivity is a major challenge to organisers.

3. Coal shortage due to disruption in excavation at mines has hit power generation. Two units of a thermal power station with a capacity of 440 MW were shut down.

4. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will take up a silent protest at Karimnagar resenting the issues that plagued government-run Dharani portal of land transactions.

