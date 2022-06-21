Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 21, 2022

1. Higher Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy’s talks with the agitating students of IIIT Basar was successful as the students agreed to call off their eight-day-old stir.

2. International Yoga day celebrations held across Telangana. The main event was held at Parade grounds.

3. State Government has issued orders for mutual transfers of teachers in the State. It is likely to benefit over 4,000 teachers, who have already submitted applications. Other departments are also likely to take up mutual transfers shortly.

4. Withstanding the vagaries of time for several millennia, a 175 million-year-old fossil wood continues to stand still at a corner in the Osmania University College of Science, Saifabad, helping the students in honing their skills and gaining expertise in the subject of Geology.

5. Telangana Municipal department has plans to procure modern sanitation dredging and cleaning machines for all urban local bodies by Independence Day and avoid manual scavenging.

