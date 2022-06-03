Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. BJP to organise a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives in Hyderabad for the national executive meeting of the party on July 2 and 3.

2. The ‘Chintan Shivir’ of State Congress committee which concluded here yesterday resolve that the party go alone in the Assembly elections next year.

3. State government has ordered all Collectors to submit details of lands leased to institutions, private persons and companies by June 10 with a view to cancel all of them whose lease period has expired and sell all such lands.

4. With schools set to reopen in ten days after the summer vacation, there is no indication of government taking up long pending promotions or transfer of teachers. The teachers have not been promoted for last seven years nor has there been their transfer for the last four years.

5. The government will launch one more drive of vaccination for COVID-19 with teams going to all villages from today till next month. There are still 16 lakh people who have not taken their second dose and about 70,000 teenagers in 12 to 18 age group who have not even taken taken their first dose.

6. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to release the annual report of municipal administration department for 2021-22 today.

