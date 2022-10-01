Key news developments from Telangana on October 1, Saturday

The Telangana government has enhanced reservations for STs from 6 to 10%. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate a private hospital and review developmental programmes with officials at Warangal. 72% of the 1,500 seats in Indian Institute of Information Technology at Basar have been occupied by girls in the admissions this year. The admission process is nearing completion The uncertainty over commuting the sentence of prisoners in jails with good conduct continues as the State government has not released guidelines for their release though the Cabinet had decided to release 75 of them in connection with the 75 years of Indian independence. There is also no word from government on release of prisoners on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti tomorrow though the jails department has prepared another list of 130 prisoners.

