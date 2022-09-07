Key news developments from Telangana on Sept 09, 2022

MunUgode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy showing his resignation letter at Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark, in Hyderabad on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Official machinery gearing up for byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency by taking stock of EVMs. Yesterday, the Nalgonda Collector Vinaykrishna Reddy inspected the EVMs at godowns in the presence of select officers and representatives of political parties on instructions of Election Commission. The State government has enhanced the compensation payable to National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers for permanent disability on account of accidents from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh. The compensation for death on account of heart stroke, heat wave and other calamities has been hiked to ₹2 lakh. About 60,000 out of 71,000 seats available in engineering colleges in the State filled up at the close of the first phase of counselling for admissions to the first year. The second phase will start on September 28. The admissions were 100% in courses which are in high demand like Artificial Intelligence and Computer Engineering. The State Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee is likely to revisit its decision not to enhance the tuition fee of engineering colleges this academic year due to pressure from management and court litigation.

