Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 17, 2022

1. Home Minister Amit Shah to review a ceremonial parade and address a meeting in connection with the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations of the Central government in Hyderabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to participate as parts of erstwhile Hyderabad, now in Marathwada region, extend to present day Maharashtra.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address the National Integration Day celebrations of the State government on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. A colourful procession of cultural artistes of different art forms of Telangana to precede the public meeting.

3. Left parties to go ahead with their own celebrations to mark merger of Hyderabad with the Indian Union. CPI(M) Politburo member Vijayaraghan to participate in a procession up to the statue of Communist leader Maqdoom Mohiiuddin on Tank Bund and address a public meeting. CPI to organise a public meeting at Exhibition grounds.

4. MPs Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal and Asaduddin Owaisi, IT Minister of Telangana K.T. Rama Rao, AP Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P. Thiagarajan and others to speak at a panel discussion on `Is India truly a federal State’ organised by an NGO South First.

