March 03, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Curtain raiser on two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana from Monday. The police department is launching a holistic initiative for a drug-free Hyderabad in collaboration with the education department & Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC). A link has been found between the Radisson Blu drug seizure case which involves the Manjeera group director and Tollywood Director Krish Jagarlamudi among many others and the Goan jail drug network. Illegal dumping and burning of trash on the banks of Himayatnagar Lake creates a health problem for residents in the area. Famed lac bangles of Hyderabad have secured the much coveted Geographical Indications tag. The Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai has issued the GI tag. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said the government plans to consider the installation of statues of prominent figures including former Speaker D. Sripada Rao along Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Track latest news from Telangana here