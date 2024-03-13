March 13, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

The second list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha polls is likely to be released today. A number of leaders, who have switched loyalties in the last few weeks are likely to be accommodated. In the first list, the party had cleared names for 9 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation begins a safety audit of its sewerage system to prevent accidents during monsoons.

