Top Telangana news developments today

File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Key news developments from Telangana on July 15, 2022

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Interior areas in erstwhile district have been identified as danger zone with Godavari flowing at an alarming level. The river continues to receive heavy flood. The MET department has forecasted heavy rains in at least 10 districts.

2. State government contemplating to sell lakhs of tonnes of foodgrains lying idle at rice mills by e-tenders with an upset price of ₹1,750 a quintal which is ₹210 less than the MSP which the government paid to farmers during the procurement.

3. An RTI reply received by a retired IAS officer A. Murali shows that the State government failed to utilise ₹9,456 crore sanctioned by the Centre in last eight year rule of TRS under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan programme to improve literacy rate and step up enrolment of children in schools. The officer posted the reply on his Twitter account.

4. State government to administer booster dose for COVID-19 to people above 18 years free of cost from today. It will be available only at government institutions. So far, the facility was provided only at the private hospitals.