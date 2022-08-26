Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on Aug 26, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- High alert in Hyderabad owing to Friday prayers by Muslims which coincide with the arrest of BJP MLA T. Raja Sing under the Preventive Detention Act.
- Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to preside over an official meeting to discuss the regularisation of services of contract employees.
- Amidst growing demand for admissions to residential institutions for backward classes, the government has announced the launch of 33 new schools and fifteen-degree colleges which will offer eight new job-oriented courses like computer sciences.
