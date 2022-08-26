  1. High alert in Hyderabad owing to Friday prayers by Muslims which coincide with the arrest of BJP MLA T. Raja Sing under the Preventive Detention Act.
  2. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to preside over an official meeting to discuss the regularisation of services of contract employees.
  3. Amidst growing demand for admissions to residential institutions for backward classes, the government has announced the launch of 33 new schools and fifteen-degree colleges which will offer eight new job-oriented courses like computer sciences.