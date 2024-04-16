April 16, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

The paddy procurement issue is taking centre stage in the Telangana election campaign with the BRS and the BJP targeting the ruling Congress party holding it responsible for the sufferings of the farming community.

Telangana High Court has issued notices to BRS MLA Danam Nagender, who defected to the Congress party and is now the Lok Sabha candidate from Secunderabad constituency and the EC and Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker.

BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao will address an election rally in Sultanpur of Medak parliamentary constituency today.

The young student, Mohammed Abdul Arfath. who went missing in Cleveland and died, his body was brought to Telangana and will be laid to rest.

