Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 9, 2022

1. The Telangana Government will today commence the distribution of 1.20 crore national flags to all the households in the State. The flags would be first delivered to the District Collectors, who will send them to the mandals and gram panchayats for distribution. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao launched the fortnight-long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of India’s Independence.

2. A day after the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy was accepted by the Speaker, the TRS and Congress parties started the search for candidates for the bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency. Mr. Reddy is joining the BJP on August 21 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

3. The Praja Sangram Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay enters Munugode Assembly, which fell vacant following the resignation of Mr. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. BJP hopes that several mandal level leaders will join the party along with Mr. Reddy.

4. YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila will resume her Praja Prasthanam padayatra from the Kodangal constituency today.

5. Congress party has planned a number of programmes to coincide with the Quit India Day today. Congress leaders will pay floral tributes at Ashoka pillar built in memory of the Martyrs of 1857 Sepoy mutiny.

6. A round-up of the Moharram procession in the old city.

7. A start-up in Hyderabad focused on connecting senior citizens with MSMEs for professional engagements has tied up with IIT Guwahati.

8. Story on a number of outsourcing employees in various departments of State government facing the threat of losing jobs as they were being replaced by Village Revenue Officers as part of their redeployment since the post of VRO has been abolished 22 months ago.

9. Follow up of introduction of out-patient services at teaching hospitals in the State. Doctors and para-medical staff had protested against the service as it resulted in longer working hours.