Top news developments in Telangana today

Hyderabad Bureau April 18, 2022 09:40 IST

A cotton farmer showing his damaged field at Tallampadu in Khammam district

High Court has directed the State government to issue modified orders with regard to the appointment of legal heirs of persons who died doing manual scavenging. With the Centre refusing to procure paddy, the State Government has once again started efforts to convince farmers to go for cotton farming in Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Assembly constituency of Gajwel to get a private agricultural university out of the six new private universities cleared by the State Cabinet recently. Read more news on Telangana here.



