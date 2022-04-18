Top news developments in Telangana today
News developments to watch out from Telangana on April 18, 2022
- High Court has directed the State government to issue modified orders with regard to the appointment of legal heirs of persons who died doing manual scavenging.
- With the Centre refusing to procure paddy, the State Government has once again started efforts to convince farmers to go for cotton farming in Telangana.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Assembly constituency of Gajwel to get a private agricultural university out of the six new private universities cleared by the State Cabinet recently.
