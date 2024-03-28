- Congress party’s list of 13 candidates announced so far is a mix of political debutants, seasoned politicians and kith and kin of the leaders besides turncoats too bagging the tickets.
- Congress party sprang a surprise by picking up a school teacher as its candidate for the Adilabad ST seat. Atram Suguna is a multi-faceted personality with close association with people’s movement and was in the forefront of the statehood agitation.
- Polling for the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency MLC election commenced this morning. A total of 1400 local bodies elected representatives will exercise their franchise.
- The State commits the High Court to finish the construction of a walled compound around the 17th century Baadshahi Ashoorkhana. The Ashoorkhana is a glazed tiled wonder of architecture dating back to 1611.
- Charminar precinct turns a hub for food walks and shopping as discounted Ramzan shopping draws lakhs of people from outside the city and also from the peripheral areas.
- Cyberabad police continue their traffic experiment by deploying a new set of rules and diversions in the Mindspace area.
