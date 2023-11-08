- BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will conclude his first phase of election campaign tomorrow in Kamareddy after filing his nomination papers
- BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy are extensively touring the constituencies to garner support for the party candidates. KTR will launch his road shows today
- Hyderabad police conduct flag marches in many areas of the old city in a run up the Assembly elections scheduled for November 30.
