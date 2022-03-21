‘Too many discrepancies and glitches in Dharani Portal’

AICC spokesperson Shravan writes letter to KCR

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Shravan has alleged that the issues in Dharani portal were not yet resolved even after one year of its implementation. He said that it was nothing but gross violation of Article 17 of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Right to Property guaranteed under Article 300-A by the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Shravan wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday pointing out that the farmers are made to run from pillar to post for solving their land problems.

“There appears to be a serious conspiracy of the government to forcibly acquire the costly assigned lands from poor people that exist adjacent to national highways, towns and municipalities and indulge in real estate business. Many patta lands were wrongly included in POB under Section-22A, For example if in a survey number, even if one gunta of land falls under ceiling, Bhoodan, endowment, Waqf or Government land then entire survey number is auto locked in Dharani. The same is the case even if one gunta land has a case in the courts; entire survey number is autolocked. Due to this, farmers are unable to alienate their land for their emergency needs also,” said Mr. Shravan in the letter.

Informing that in many cases there are discrepancies in terms of the extent of land recorded in Dharani, the AICC spokesperson said that some people are shown to have less land and some to have more land. Hence, people who got the excess land as per Dharani are alienating lands to others and creating legal litigations. Many survey numbers are missing in Dharani Portal after digitisation, he added.

Stating that due to pending mutations names of old pattadars who already sold their lands before 2020 are reflecting in the portal and they are taking undue advantage and trying to sell the land once again and also reaping benefits of Rythu Bandhu, he said that nature of land for patta lands is wrongly updated as government land/ NALA/ assigned land. Mr. Shravan also stated that lands given to ex-servicemen/ freedom fighters are updated as government land and put in POB under Section 22-A even after completion of 10 years lock-in period.

“There is no provision for regularisation of Sadabainamas in Dharani Portal and more than 9 lakh applications are pending. Change Dharani Portal Software service provider to reputed IT companies like NIC, TCS, and Infosys,” he has appealed to the Chief Minister in the letter.