Tollywood roars for RRR as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big on Oscar night

March 13, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Apart from PM Modi, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other national leaders, the Telugu film industyr came out in open to laud teamRRR for the Oscar 2023 win.

Soon after the jury verdict, PM Modi said: Congratulations India, #NaatuNaatuSong #SSRajamouli #RamCharanBossingOscars, #JrNTR began to trend on Monday morning as the nation woke up to the twin wins of The Elephant Whisperer and “Naatu Naatu” on Oscars night. Diplomats, politicians, celebrities and film personalities joined in sharing the joy of seeing an Indian win an Academy Award.

“We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment,” was the initial reaction of the makers of the movie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations by sharing: “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaan, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.”

“I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR Kudos to @mmkeeravaani and @boselyricist on making history. The man of the moment, brilliant storyteller who has made India proud @ssrajamouli. Both my brothers, the superstars…” tweeted Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao at 10.07 a.m.

Celebrating the win, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted: “The #Telugu flag is flying higher! I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today.”

Actor Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi tweeted: “And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow …”

Actor Mahesh Babu was late to the party with his tweet at 10.57 a.m.: “And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricis tand the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema”.

It was an arc of high and hope of things to come right from the beginning of the Oscars night as the nation followed it live to see the Telugu movie RRR’s song scoop the Best Original Song award at 8.28 a.m. For some people on the social media following it from 2 a.m., it was a six hour wait worth savouring as they heard the acceptance speech. The word RRR and Naatu Naatu became part of pan-Indian lexicon as Deepika Padukone introduced the dizzyingly fast number and dance moves on the big stage at Los Angeles.

But it was not all cheers and whistles as the winner of Best Documentary Short Film were hustled from the stage. “And you played off the producer of the film, an Indian woman, as you did the Asian make up category award winner, but both the white male British winners of the shorts category got to speak their heart out. Shame!!!” tweeted a viewer after watching the win of The Elephant Whisperers”.