Toddler killed in stray dog attack

CCTV footage shows attack; no police complaint

CCTV footage shows attack; no police complaint

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died allegedly after a pack of stray dogs attacked him at Bada Bazaar in Charminar police station limits on Tuesday night.

The child, who suffered bleeding injuries on his neck and on other parts of his bust, was rushed for emergency treatment, but was soon declared dead by doctors at Niloufer Hospital.

According to the police, the attack took place around 8:30 p.m. when the boy was playing outside his grandmother’s house. “It was a pack of stray dogs,” aggrieved family members and locals said.

A senior official said that the police had visited the site, gathered details and checked the CCTV footage and related evidence.

Surprisingly, a 39-second video footage of the attack emerged on social media. The blurry footage showed a dog dragging the boy to a corner and another dog joining it soon.

Charminar police said that it would take suo motu cognizance of the incident in view of public interest, only if there was sufficient evidence to initiate action against the department concerned for ‘laxity’.

As of Wednesday evening, neither the family members and locals nor any voluntary organisation filed a police complaint.